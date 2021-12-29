Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.12.

DADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

