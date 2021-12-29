Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $24,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Target by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

TGT stock opened at $225.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

