Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $27.52 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

Shares of INTU opened at $650.46 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.69 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $637.30 and its 200-day moving average is $568.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

