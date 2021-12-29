Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $36.16 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.33. The firm has a market cap of $395.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

