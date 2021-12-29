Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 15,605 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $159.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

