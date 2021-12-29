Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 2,433 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.5% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $127,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $415.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.48. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.15. The stock has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

