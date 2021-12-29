DAOventures (DVD) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $638,185.98 and $1,018.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOventures has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007188 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003657 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00033930 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

