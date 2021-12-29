Darcy Glenn Daubaras Sells 5,000 Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$16,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,565.

Darcy Glenn Daubaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 24th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.91, for a total value of C$19,550.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total value of C$18,400.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.71, for a total value of C$18,550.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total value of C$20,800.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total value of C$18,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$24,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$24,700.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$25,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$24,300.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$20,150.00.

Shares of HIVE stock traded down C$0.42 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.41. 2,718,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,638. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.41.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

