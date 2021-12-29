Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 2,919 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MSP opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datto by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSP shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.