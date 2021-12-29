Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,913 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,719,000 after purchasing an additional 147,268 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,333,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DECK stock opened at $359.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $276.70 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,558 shares of company stock worth $9,275,941 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.42.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

