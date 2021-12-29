Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in American International Group were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,720,413,000 after acquiring an additional 387,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,920,351,000 after acquiring an additional 386,999 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after acquiring an additional 548,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,101,000 after acquiring an additional 248,691 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

