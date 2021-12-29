Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 378.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $220.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.36.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

