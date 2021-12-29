Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 304.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Intuit were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,413,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $649.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $637.30 and a 200-day moving average of $568.18. The company has a market capitalization of $184.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

