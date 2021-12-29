Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,381 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,469 shares of company stock valued at $10,431,057. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.68. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

