Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 882 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 299.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after buying an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $520.87 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $521.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 in the last three months. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

