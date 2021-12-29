Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,957 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after acquiring an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,031,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.