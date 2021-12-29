Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 3,572.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 107,161 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Desktop Metal by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 215.54%. The business had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

