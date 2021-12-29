Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 13,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,099,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DM shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 23.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 183,155 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

