Deutsche Bank AG Buys 169,825 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,825 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.96% of Equinix worth $683,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,312,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $838.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $808.06 and a 200-day moving average of $815.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

