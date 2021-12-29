Deutsche Bank AG Has $579.92 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,776 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.27% of BCE worth $579,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in BCE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in BCE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in BCE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in BCE by 3.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 7.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE:BCE opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.