Deutsche Bank AG Has $837.84 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,578,312 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,186,389 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $837,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 59.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

