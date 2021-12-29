Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.15 ($8.12).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.55 ($9.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

ETR LHA traded down €0.03 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching €6.26 ($7.11). The company had a trading volume of 6,153,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of €6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.86. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($14.73). The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

