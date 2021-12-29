dForce (DF) Price Hits $0.12

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, dForce has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. dForce has a market cap of $41.64 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00043390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007083 BTC.

About dForce

DF is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 351,575,560 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

