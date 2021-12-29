DFSocial Gaming Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $69,529.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059618 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.50 or 0.07857311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00073488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,772.22 or 0.99843387 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00051547 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

