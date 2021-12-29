Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,321,598 shares.The stock last traded at $38.22 and had previously closed at $38.00.

DRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Chardan Capital downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 691.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

