DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Stock Price Down 6.9%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 4.99 and last traded at 5.01. 419,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 30,361,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 7.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

