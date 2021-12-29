Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.4% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC owned about 0.65% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,943,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,226,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 456,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,637 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 66,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 284,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter.

DFAU stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

