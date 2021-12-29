Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.17.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Stephens increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.66. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.