Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Lifted by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.44. 1,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,354. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

