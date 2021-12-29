DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.70 Million

Equities analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report sales of $69.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. DMC Global reported sales of $57.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $257.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.27 million to $258.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $325.95 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $339.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of BOOM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 71,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,120. The firm has a market cap of $747.31 million, a P/E ratio of 451.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 683,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 15.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 109.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

