DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,986 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 24.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DMC Global by 15.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 109.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

BOOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $747.31 million, a PE ratio of 443.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.09. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

