DMScript Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,353.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. DMScript has a total market cap of $203,464.25 and $1,353.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMScript has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059995 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,768.65 or 0.07860205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00073468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,842.66 or 0.99784663 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00051524 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

