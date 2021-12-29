Dock (DOCK) Price Tops $0.0714 on Major Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Dock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0714 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $52.92 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.47 or 0.00374134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00043295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 868,923,826 coins and its circulating supply is 741,058,100 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

