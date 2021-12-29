Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 365.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 640,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,058,000 after purchasing an additional 532,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $228.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.06. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

