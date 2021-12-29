Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 52.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ opened at $557.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.91. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $561.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.12.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

