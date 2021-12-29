Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $111.69 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

