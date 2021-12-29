Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 547,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,575,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 603,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,067,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

