DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Shares of DOYU opened at $2.37 on Monday. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $768.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. DouYu International’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 122,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,837,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 510.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 81,208 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 437,181 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the period. 31.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.