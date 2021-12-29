DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DOYU. Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.53.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. 2,770,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,748. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $768.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.88. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

