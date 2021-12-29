DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Down 4.1%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.99 and last traded at $28.22. 147,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,051,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,810,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 988,421 shares of company stock valued at $46,440,775. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 37.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 217,147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,240,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 77,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

