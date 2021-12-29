Drax Group (LON:DRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $612.00

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 612 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 608.47 ($8.18), with a volume of 55975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 596.50 ($8.02).

DRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.75) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.90) to GBX 980 ($13.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.74) to GBX 700 ($9.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 656 ($8.82).

Get Drax Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 561.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 479.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.00), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($133,309.11).

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.