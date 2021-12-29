Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will report $168.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.59 million. Ducommun posted sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $649.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.90 million to $653.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $690.26 million, with estimates ranging from $675.39 million to $705.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. 283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,390. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $560.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.