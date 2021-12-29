Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RGEN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $253.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.73. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

