Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 10,537 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 208.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI opened at $174.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.71. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.