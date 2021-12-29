Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 100,949 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

