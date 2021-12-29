Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.54 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $9,712,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 82.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

CRL opened at $371.96 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $243.37 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

