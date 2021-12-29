Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.62 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,569 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,630 shares of company stock valued at $474,742. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

