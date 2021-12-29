Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,449 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 48,992.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 268.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after buying an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $649.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $637.30 and its 200-day moving average is $568.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.00 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.