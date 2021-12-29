Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives €46.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.95 ($53.35).

DUE has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DUE traded down €0.36 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €40.32 ($45.82). 44,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.21. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 125.56.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.