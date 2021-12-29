DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives €42.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.58 ($48.39).

DWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of DWS stock opened at €35.74 ($40.61) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €36.27 and a 200-day moving average of €37.59. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($47.59).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

